Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $115.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rivian traded as low as 94.77 and last traded at 95.46, with a volume of 165773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 108.87.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RIVN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 134.64.

In related news, insider Jiten Behl purchased 8,400 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 655,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker purchased 20,000 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950 over the last three months.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The business had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rivian will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

