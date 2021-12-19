Rivian’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian’s (NASDAQ:RIVN) quiet period will end on Monday, December 20th. Rivian had issued 153,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $11,934,000,000 based on an initial share price of $78.00. During Rivian’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 134.64.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 97.70 on Friday. Rivian has a fifty-two week low of 92.62 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The business had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rivian will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rose M. Marcario acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 936,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

