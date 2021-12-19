Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Ernest Nicolas Sells 69 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.34, for a total value of $23,759.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ernest Nicolas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98.

ROK opened at $341.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Argus increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

