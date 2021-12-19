Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells $16,051,200.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $236.46 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.23 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 116.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.81 and a 200-day moving average of $336.97.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roku by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Roku by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Roku by 5.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,607,000 after purchasing an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Roku by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Roku by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,014,000 after purchasing an additional 245,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.11.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

