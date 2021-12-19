Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

RMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Romeo Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Romeo Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.59.

Shares of RMO stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.89 million, a PE ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. Romeo Power has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $38.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million. Romeo Power had a net margin of 196.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Romeo Power will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,557,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,409,000 after buying an additional 3,901,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 2,698.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after buying an additional 1,543,666 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,617,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,218,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after buying an additional 1,226,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 773,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

