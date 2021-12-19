Ronald N. Tutor Sells 48,662 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $620,927.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
TPC stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $646.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,170,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,135,000 after buying an additional 485,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after purchasing an additional 106,826 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,945,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,708,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 193,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,363,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after purchasing an additional 28,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.
