Ronald N. Tutor Sells 48,662 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $620,927.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TPC stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $646.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,170,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,135,000 after buying an additional 485,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after purchasing an additional 106,826 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,945,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,708,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 193,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,363,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after purchasing an additional 28,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.