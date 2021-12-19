Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

CYXT has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The company is finally on a pathway to growth as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ CYXT opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cyxtera Technologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYXT. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

