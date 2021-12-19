Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Centamin (TSE:CEE)

Centamin (TSE:CEE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE:CEE opened at C$1.50 on Friday. Centamin has a 1 year low of C$1.38 and a 1 year high of C$2.37. The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.71.

In other Centamin news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$36,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 260,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$240,318.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

