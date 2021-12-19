Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL opened at $72.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.47. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $64.20 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.64.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

