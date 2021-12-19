Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) & Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

23.8% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology -31.10% -3.39% -3.24% Navitas Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Navitas Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $4.47 million 5.12 -$1.06 million ($0.48) -19.50 Navitas Semiconductor N/A N/A -$3.72 million N/A N/A

Rubicon Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rubicon Technology and Navitas Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 4 0 2.80

Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $21.60, suggesting a potential upside of 43.81%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor beats Rubicon Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.