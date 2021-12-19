Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Gap Up to $37.93

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.93, but opened at $38.94. Ryan Specialty Group shares last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 473 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on RYAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%. The firm had revenue of $352.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 24.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

