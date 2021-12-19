Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Gap Up to $37.93

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.93, but opened at $38.94. Ryan Specialty Group shares last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 473 shares.
Several research firms recently commented on RYAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 24.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.