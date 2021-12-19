SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Hits $2.29 on Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $357,068.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $2.29 or 0.00004883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00053077 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.14 or 0.08317901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00076800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,770.79 or 0.99851237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00048636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,251,619 coins and its circulating supply is 1,098,667 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

