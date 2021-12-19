Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAGE. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ SAGE traded up $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,093. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.74. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.31.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,429.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

