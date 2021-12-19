Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

SAXPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

SAXPY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.43. 53,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

