Sandra I. Coufal Sells 2,550 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $20,425.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TCDA opened at $8.50 on Friday. Tricida, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. The company has a market capitalization of $428.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.55) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TCDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 1.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,889,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in Tricida by 464.6% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,974,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after buying an additional 1,624,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tricida by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 267,335 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in Tricida during the third quarter worth $6,032,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Tricida by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.