Schnieders Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,176 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.7% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $490.83.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $487.12 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $496.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $451.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.39. The company has a market capitalization of $458.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

