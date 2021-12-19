Schnieders Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.6% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

American Water Works stock opened at $183.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.28.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

