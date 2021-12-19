Schnieders Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,732 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,592,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,919,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,529,000 after purchasing an additional 432,831 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,531,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,511,000 after purchasing an additional 533,631 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 7,259,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,860,000 after purchasing an additional 382,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NYSE NI opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

