Schnieders Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.0% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 185,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,359,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock opened at $157.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.46. The company has a market cap of $381.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $161.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.