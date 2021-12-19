Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,337 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned 0.26% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 649.0% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR opened at $56.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.83. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $58.25.

