ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) Insider Steve Carson Buys 75,000 Shares

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) insider Steve Carson acquired 75,000 shares of ScS Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £156,750 ($207,149.46).

Shares of LON:SCS opened at GBX 214 ($2.83) on Friday. ScS Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 185.50 ($2.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 340.50 ($4.50). The stock has a market cap of £81.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 249.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 457.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from ScS Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. ScS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.06%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

About ScS Group

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

