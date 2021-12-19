SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEGRO from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.85.

OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $19.32.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

