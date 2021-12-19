Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Short Interest Down 30.3% in November

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the November 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 848,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE SCI traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $67.87. 1,904,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,297,000 after buying an additional 1,122,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,973,000 after buying an additional 315,699 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after buying an additional 1,166,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,816,000 after buying an additional 81,096 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

