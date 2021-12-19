Share Buyback Program Declared by FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx stock opened at $250.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.36.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

