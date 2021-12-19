SHIELD Tops 1-Day Volume of $35.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $145,262.05 and $35.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,173.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,925.22 or 0.08320763 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.00328547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.42 or 0.00927244 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00074970 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.97 or 0.00387861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.26 or 0.00263415 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

