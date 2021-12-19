Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives $38.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

SHLS stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.33. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,867,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,832,000 after acquiring an additional 658,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 53,018 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 566.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $251,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.