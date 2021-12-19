Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in November

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCPAF. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $2.95 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group alerts:

Shares of SCPAF remained flat at $$1.81 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $1.81.

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.