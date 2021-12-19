Short Interest in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Decreases By 24.5%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the November 15th total of 11,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 854,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,313,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 582,319 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 541,460 shares during the period. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADMP opened at $0.65 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.38% and a negative net margin of 458.77%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

ADMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

