Short Interest in Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Declines By 33.3%

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMNF opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $108.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $3.68.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 22.77%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

