Short Interest in Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) Grows By 22.0%

Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biophytis in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

BPTS stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. Biophytis has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11.

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

