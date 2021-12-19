Short Interest in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Declines By 24.0%

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the November 15th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of BHK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.43. 60,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,923. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
