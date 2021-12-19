Short Interest in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Declines By 24.0%

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the November 15th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of BHK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.43. 60,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,923. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter worth $776,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,464,000 after purchasing an additional 51,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

