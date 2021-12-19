Short Interest in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Increases By 27.0%

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the November 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 769,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRMK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. 3,904,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,321. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.