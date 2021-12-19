Short Interest in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Drops By 27.6%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the November 15th total of 8,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CAN opened at $5.30 on Friday. Canaan has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $838.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 4.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $167.54 million during the quarter.
Canaan Company Profile
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
