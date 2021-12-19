Short Interest in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Drops By 27.6%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the November 15th total of 8,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CAN opened at $5.30 on Friday. Canaan has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $838.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 4.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $167.54 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 124.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 52.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 42.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the second quarter worth $82,000. 14.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

