Short Interest in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Declines By 36.9%

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the November 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE DEX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,699. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,790,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,143,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,007,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

