Short Interest in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Declines By 36.9%

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the November 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE DEX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,699. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
