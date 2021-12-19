Short Interest in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Decreases By 26.9%

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 36,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,422. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the second quarter worth $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

