Short Interest in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Grows By 31.6%

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,243,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 10,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,563,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 61,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DPG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 105,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,894. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $15.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

