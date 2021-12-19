Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Expands By 49.2%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the November 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DUFRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dufry in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank lowered Dufry to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dufry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Dufry stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Dufry has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

