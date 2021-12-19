Short Interest in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Grows By 24.0%

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the November 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enel Américas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENIA opened at $5.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.13. Enel Américas has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $8.88.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Enel Américas had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Enel Américas by 1,644.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 248,336 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Enel Américas by 12.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Enel Américas in the second quarter valued at $9,609,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Enel Américas in the second quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Américas in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.