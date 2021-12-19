Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Expands By 56.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVOL. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $345,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

