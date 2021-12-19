Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Expands By 32.7%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the November 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 168,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FCT stock remained flat at $$11.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 69,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,059. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

