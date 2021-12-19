Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Drops By 26.3%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS GCHEF remained flat at $$1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Comercial Chedraui from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

