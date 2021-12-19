Short Interest in Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Grows By 40.0%

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 414,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 295,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 957,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

HCHDF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 23,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,982. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCHDF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.