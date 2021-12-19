Short Interest in Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Expands By 34.9%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 514,400 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the November 15th total of 381,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.3 days.

Shares of IPOAF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.03. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,694. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. Industrias Peñoles has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $19.60.

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

Industrias Peñoles SAB de CV engages in the exploration, extraction, refining, and sale of non-ferrous metals. It operates through the following segments: Precious Metals, Base Metals, Metallurgical, and Others. The Precious Metals segment groups the mining unites where silver and gold concentrates and doré are extracted and processed.

