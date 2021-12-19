Short Interest in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Rises By 26.2%

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the November 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PTF opened at $158.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.63. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $120.33 and a twelve month high of $186.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

