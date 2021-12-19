Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Decreases By 25.7%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EMXF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

