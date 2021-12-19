Short Interest in John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Increases By 36.6%

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

WDGJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from 360.00 to 330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from 330.00 to 290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.00.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of WDGJF stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.