Short Interest in Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Declines By 24.8%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the November 15th total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keyence from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KYCCF traded down $13.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $642.00. 2,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272. Keyence has a one year low of $437.00 and a one year high of $711.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $620.93 and its 200 day moving average is $583.90.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

