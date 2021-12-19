Short Interest in Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Grows By 37.8%

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 748,800 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the November 15th total of 543,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 936.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LRCDF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $37.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCDF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

