Short Interest in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Decreases By 28.6%

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:LOKM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. 13,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,231. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

