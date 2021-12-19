Short Interest in NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) Drops By 29.1%

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the November 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NXTP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.92. 2,268,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44. NextPlay Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NextPlay Technologies had a negative return on equity of 83.08% and a negative net margin of 1,132.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. Research analysts expect that NextPlay Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

NXTP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextPlay Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of NextPlay Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXTP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the third quarter worth $298,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the third quarter worth $239,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the third quarter worth $211,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

